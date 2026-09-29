Malappuram: The inpatient treatment facilities at Kottappadi Taluk Headquarters Hospital are set for a major expansion, with 20 more beds to be added from October 2.

The new facilities are being arranged in the hall above the operation theatre in the new block. Ten beds each will be available for male and female patients.

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The hospital’s main building was demolished as part of its expansion plan, leaving it with only 26 inpatient beds for nearly two years.

Around Rs 8 lakh has been earmarked for electrical works, fans, air-conditioning and X-ray-related facilities. Works are also under way to renovate around 11 toilets, while funds have been allocated to install a lift in the old block. With the additional facilities, the hospital expects to accommodate around 50 inpatients.

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The expansion is aimed at making better use of the available infrastructure. The hospital has long faced widespread protests over its limited inpatient capacity and the delay in restarting construction

Meanwhile, steps are under way to upgrade the hospital to a general hospital, as announced in the budget.

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“Efforts are being made to provide the maximum possible treatment facilities using the infrastructure available at the taluk hospital. Funds have been sanctioned for the basic infrastructure required within the existing facility. The works will be completed quickly and more inpatient services will be started,” said V Rinisha, Malappuram municipal chairperson.