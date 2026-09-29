Kalpetta: Construction of commercial centres in the township being built for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster is entering its final phase. Only concrete and painting work now remains. Construction of the hospital building is also progressing rapidly.



Township authorities announced that the construction of both these facilities would be completed before the New Year. However, the construction of the school and parade ground envisioned for the township will not begin immediately.



Officials state that houses are the top priority and all homes in the township will be completed by October. Currently, work on houses in Cluster Five is being finalised. Construction of 157 houses is underway across various clusters. Among these, 149 beneficiaries have been identified. An additional 8 houses are being built to be handed over when the government publishes the final list of beneficiaries.

Presently, painting work for the 149 houses designated for immediate handover is progressing. This is expected to be completed by October 31. The handover of houses via a lottery is anticipated by November.

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With the monsoon receding, construction of buildings in the township has accelerated. 900 workers are engaged in construction activities. Considering the difficulties faced by residents who received houses in the first phase due to unfinished roads, road construction will also be completed by December.

The handover of houses to these 149 families will occur only after this. In June, July, and August, township residents had protested the muddy road conditions caused by rain and ongoing construction. Adults and students alike had fallen in the deep mud. Residents of Pulpara also faced the same situation.

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Following extensive protests, steps were taken to expedite the completion of the township road from Phase 5 to the bypass. It has been agreed that the Uralungal Labour Society will complete the road within the township, and the municipality will complete the road to Pulpara.