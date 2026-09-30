A scenic hilltop in Alakode, Kannur, designed to bring joy to children, has instead become a glaring symbol of administrative apathy and financial waste. The children's park project in Kuttippullu, falling under the Pathanpara ward of Naduvil panchayat, now lies completely abandoned and swallowed by forest undergrowth. This is despite a staggering public investment of ₹1.13 crore.

Of the total expenditure, ₹83 lakh was spent on constructing a building elevated on iron pillars. This includes ₹33 lakh from panchayat funds and ₹50 lakh from the state government's tourism department. An additional ₹27 lakh was spent from various development funds to construct the 2.5 km Karamarayanthattu-Kuttippullu road to access the site. Though construction was largely completed last year, the facility remains locked and unopened due to an ongoing Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation.

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A disaster waiting to happen

From its very inception, the project was mired in controversy. The park is situated on a precarious 45-degree slope that has been red-flagged as highly vulnerable to landslides. Despite vocal protests and official complaints regarding the extreme safety hazards of bringing children to such a dangerous terrain, local authorities chose to press ahead. Furthermore, the newly laid access road cuts directly through protected forest land, raising serious environmental and legal concerns. A local resident filed a formal complaint with the Vigilance department, which confirmed structural and locational anomalies in its preliminary inquiry, though further legal action has stalled.

Speculative real estate and the land mafia

Local residents allege that the project was orchestrated primarily to benefit a network of real estate speculators. The 70 cents of land on which the park stands was gifted to the panchayat for free. Sources suggest the donors anticipated that a government-backed tourism project would bring motorable roads, electricity, and high-speed internet to the remote area at the taxpayer's expense. This infrastructure would dramatically inflate surrounding land values, paving the way for lucrative private resorts. In fact, several resort constructions began popping up in the immediate vicinity during the park's building phase, but they have since halted as the project stalled.

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Zero utility for the public

Beyond the ecological and legal controversies, locals argue that Kuttippullu lacks any real tourism potential. The only notable attraction is a distant view of the Paithalmala hills, which can only be properly viewed from adjacent private properties. This layout ensures that any future tourism revenue would likely flow to private landowners rather than public coffers. As a result, a massive investment that could have benefited local communities now stands as an overgrown monument to speculative real estate and systemic corruption.