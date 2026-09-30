Kannur: Two doctors were arrested by the Excise Department after 2.809 grams of MDMA was allegedly seized from their room at the Sky Park Bar in Mattannur and from their Mahindra Thar jeep.

The arrested doctors were identified as Irshad H A (33) of Puduponnani in Malappuram, and Siddharth C P (31) of Kooli Bazar at Vadakkumbad in Thalassery.

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The Excise Commissioner's squad received a tip-off about the alleged possession of MDMA and alerted the local Excise officials. A team subsequently searched the bar premises and the jeep allegedly used by the two men, leading to the seizure of the suspected contraband.

Excise officials said one of the accused is a postgraduate medical student at a private medical college in Bengaluru, while the other works as a doctor at a private medical college in Kannur. During questioning, the two reportedly told the officials that they had bought the MDMA in Bengaluru.

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The two were produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Mattannur. Further proceedings in the case will be before the Vadakara Narcotic Special Court.