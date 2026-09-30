Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has suspended State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan in connection with a vigilance case alleging possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income

The suspension follows a vigilance case alleging that the official acquired assets disproportionate to her known sources of income during a 10-year period.

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The Tax Department issued the suspension order on Wednesday, following a recommendation from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

According to the government order, a vigilance case, was registered at the Ernakulam Unit of the VACB based on findings from a preliminary enquiry.

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The case alleges that Rajan, who was serving as Joint Commissioner, Taxpayer Services, at the SGST Department's Thevara office in Ernakulam, acquired assets allegedly disproportionate to her known sources of income amounting to ₹2,89,11,064 during the period from January 1, 2014, to December 31, 2024.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, as cited in the government order.

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VACB recommends suspension

The Director of the VACB recommended Rajan's suspension, stating that her continuation in service could affect the investigation. The recommendation cited concerns over possible destruction of evidence, obstruction of the probe and influencing of witnesses.

The government said it examined the matter and found that her continuation in service could affect the vigilance investigation.

Rajan has consequently been suspended with immediate effect pending investigation under Rule 10 of the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1960. The order was issued on September 30, 2026, based on a letter submitted by the Director of the VACB on September 29.