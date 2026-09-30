Numerous events, including inaugurations of solar boat services, training programs, and cultural festivals, occurred across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, attended by ministers and dignitaries.

Numerous events, including inaugurations of solar boat services, training programs, and cultural festivals, occurred across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, attended by ministers and dignitaries.

Numerous events, including inaugurations of solar boat services, training programs, and cultural festivals, occurred across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, attended by ministers and dignitaries.