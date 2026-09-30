Key events in Kerala: Kathakali in TVM, aid distribution for artists in Kozhikode on Sept 30
Numerous events, including inaugurations of solar boat services, training programs, and cultural festivals, occurred across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, attended by ministers and dignitaries.
Numerous events, including inaugurations of solar boat services, training programs, and cultural festivals, occurred across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, attended by ministers and dignitaries.
Numerous events, including inaugurations of solar boat services, training programs, and cultural festivals, occurred across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, attended by ministers and dignitaries.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Veli Boat Jetty: Inauguration of the Veli-Kadinamkulam Solar Boat Service. Minister C P John, 9:00 am.
- Govt. Eye Hospital Compound: Corporation's Mega Cleaning Drive, 8:00 am.
Trivandrum Club: Pensioners' Welfare Organisation Seminar. Minister Sunny Joseph, 10:30 am.
- College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram: Inauguration of a special training program on Artificial Intelligence. Minister Roji M. John, 12:00 pm.
- Ayyankali Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Electricity Employees Confederation (INTUC) Delegates' Conference. Minister Sunny Joseph, 3:00 pm.
- PTP Nagar, Kerala Nirmithi Kendra: Inauguration of the 3D Printing Technology Centre Integrated Skill Training Project. Minister Mons Joseph, 10:00 am.
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: Inauguration of the Startup Mission Conclave. Minister P K Kunhalikutty, 10:00 am.
- Ambalathara Priyadarshini Industrial Entrepreneurship Office Courtyard: Inauguration of the Priyadarshini Industrial Entrepreneurship District-level Office. Minister K A Thulasi, 5:00 pm.
- Kadakampally Mini Civil Station: Employability Centre's Job Fair, 11:00 am.
- Jagathy Govt. V&HSS for the Deaf School: Revenue District Special School Kalolsavam (Arts Festival), 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Book launch of 'Swapnasanchari' authored by Savio. Minister P C Vishnunath, 11:00 am.
- Press Club: Senior Journalists Union Kerala District Conference, 11:00 am.
- Kanakakunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India's Lecture Program, 5:45 pm.
- Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre : Drishyavedi presents Kirmmera Vadham Kathakali, 5:00 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Art Exhibition Festival, 5:30 pm.
- Vizhinjam Community Health Centre : Inauguration of the new multi-storey building. Ministers K. Muralidharan, V.E. Abdul Gafoor, 11:00 am.
- Venganoor Girls HSS : Inauguration of the Higher Secondary Wing Student Police Cadet (SPC) Unit, 10:00 am.
- Vizhinjam Adimalathura : Inauguration of Kottukal Panchayat Ayushman Arogya Mandir, 3:00 pm.
- Mascot Hotel : Inauguration of various projects launched by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Ministers Shibu Baby John, K. Muralidharan, 11:30 am.
- Kowdiyar Vivekananda Park: Walkathon by the Department of Senior Citizens. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 8:00 am.
- Kairali Theatre: International Documentary and Short Film Festival. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 6:00 pm.
- School of Public Health, Medical College Campus: State-level inauguration of World Rabies Day. Minister K. Muralidharan, 11:30 am.
- Jagathy DPI Junction, Cooperative Bhavan Courtyard: Flag-off of vehicles allotted to the Cooperative Department's Internal Vigilance Wing. Minister M. Liju, 10:00 am.
- Medical College Higher Secondary School: 'Bala Tharangam's' Anti-Drug Seminar. Minister O.J. Janeesh, 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam BCM College: Quiz competition on the topic 'Gandhi, Khadi, the Freedom Struggle, and General Knowledge'. 9:00 am.
- Collectorate Vipanchika Conference Hall: Annual General Meeting of the District Child Welfare Committee, with Collector Chethankumar Meena in attendance. 11:00 am.
- Vadavathoor Girideepam Bethany Central School: Inauguration of 'Bhavasudha', the cultural festival for CBSE schools, by Director Blessy. 10:00 am.
- Moolavattom CSI Parish Hall: Kottayam Municipality's 24th Ward Meeting. 2:00 pm.
Kochi
- Town Hall: CPI District Workers' Convention, inaugurated by National Secretariat member K. Prakash Babu – 10:00 am
- Kerala Museum, Pathadipalam: 'Climate Week', organized jointly by Kerala Museum and Climate Week India – 4:00 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Umbayi Commemoration, organized by Salaam's Musical Hub – 5:00 pm
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku: Discussion on J. Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Kottaparamba Hospital: National Blood Donation Day observance and blood donation camp, organized by Calicut Blood Donors Forum. 9:30 am.
- Malikkadavu MSS Public School : Inauguration of a medicinal plant garden by R. Keerthi, organised by the Green Club. 10:00 am.
- Alakapuri: Awareness program and free dementia screening, organized by the All India Women's Conference (Suvarna). 10:30 am.
- Alakapuri: International Translation Day celebration by Bhasha Samanvaya Vedi. 4:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Mass Media Trust's annual day and aid distribution to struggling artists, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan. 4:00 pm.
- S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre : Karaoke musical evening, organized by Senior Citizens. 4:00 pm
- Saroj Bhavan: Formation of an organising committee for a theatre presentation by Kozhikode Nadaka Pravarthaka Sangham. 5:30 pm.
- Chelanur AUP School: Public hearing organised by Poshan Abhiyaan, inaugurated by MP M.K. Raghavan. 2:00 pm.