Kozhikode: The Kerala government has decided to appoint senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former minister M K Muneer as chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission.

The state Cabinet took the decision on Wednesday. Muneer is expected to assume charge in the coming days after the government issues the official order. As chairman, he will enjoy Cabinet rank and will be provided with personal staff and an official residence.

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The IUML had earlier claimed the chairman’s post as the party is the second-largest constituent of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF).

Muneer represented the Koduvally Assembly constituency from 2021 to 2026 but was denied a party ticket for the April 2026 Assembly elections. The party had cited his deteriorating health as the reason for not fielding him.

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His appointment to head the Administrative Reforms Commission is being viewed as the party's move to accommodate one of the IUML’s senior leaders in a prominent position.

The son of veteran IUML leader and former Kerala Chief Minister C H Mohammed Koya, Muneer has served as Minister for Public Works and Minister for Local Self Government and Social Welfare in UDF governments headed by A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. He also served as Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from April 2017 to May 2021.

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During the first term of the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, former Chief Minister and veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan served as chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, which was formed with the objective of improving efficiency of the State administration. The post remained vacant during the LDF government’s second term from 2021 to 2026.

IUML leader Sayyid Munavvarali Shihab Thangal welcomed Muneer’s appointment, describing it as a well-deserved recognition for one of Kerala’s experienced administrators and popular leaders.

“He is a leader who has always found a place in the hearts of the people, blessed with an outstanding personality and unblemished integrity. He has left his mark on every position he has held through his efficiency and dedication,” Thangal said, wishing Muneer success in his new responsibility.