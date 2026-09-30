Peyad: Work has commenced to remove advertising hoardings encroaching on the road and unauthorized constructions by commercial establishments along the stretch from Kundamanbhagam to Peyad Junction.

Earlier, notices were issued for the demolition of these illegal constructions. Action is now being taken against those who failed to comply, under the joint leadership of Vilappil Panchayat President P. Soumya, Vice President C.S. Anil, PWD officials, Panchayat members, the Health Department, and the Police.

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Complaints had been received that road encroachments contribute to vehicular accidents and pose a threat to pedestrians. Roadside vending near the Kundamankadavu bridge was cleared previously. Vice President C.S. Anil stated that a letter has been sent to the Kattakkada Joint RTO, requesting action to remove two private buses that have been encroaching on the road for months in the Kundamankadavu area.