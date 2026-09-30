Kochi: Following intense political outrage and unrelenting street agitations by relocated families, the government has ordered a Vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the LIFE Mission flats at Mundamveli in Kochi. The Vigilance Department has sanctioned a preliminary probe under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The order follows an inspection report submitted by the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). The VACB has been directed to examine the alleged structural compromises, financial cutbacks and quality clearances issued by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and engineers.

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The development comes days after Chief Minister V D Satheesan made strong remarks on the condition of the multi-crore housing complex, saying the building had been rendered unlivable by serious technical defects and could even have to be demolished. He had sought accountability over the alleged failure to maintain basic structural standards, leaving residents facing persistent seepage, cracks in plaster and other safety hazards.

The four-storey complex at Rameswaram Village in Mundamveli was constructed by the GCDA to rehabilitate 77 economically disadvantaged families who had spent decades living in flood-prone conditions at the Gandhi Nagar P&T Colony.

However, soon after moving into the flats, the families began facing persistent problems, including leaking ceilings, crumbling walls, electrical short-circuits caused by moisture ingress and choking sewage pipelines. The residents subsequently launched protests demanding remedial action.

Congress leader and MLA Mohammed Shiyas, who spearheaded the protests along with the residents and demanded a Vigilance probe, welcomed the decision and demanded strict action against officials and contractors found responsible.

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“It has been preliminarily found that irregularities have occurred and corruption has taken place. Bringing the contractor and the officials who worked behind this before the law is the responsibility of the government. That is why the Home Department has now issued orders for a Vigilance inquiry,” Shiyas said.

Shiyas also demanded that criminal responsibility be fixed and public money recovered.

“Going forward in Kerala, without letting even a single paise be siphoned off from such housing schemes meant for the poor, steps must be taken to implement in full whatever the government originally envisioned for them,” he said.

He further demanded the dismissal of officials found responsible. “Those who implemented the government’s directive in the most wrongful manner are no longer fit to remain in that department under any circumstances. What I have demanded is that they should be dismissed and this money must be recovered from them,” Shiyas said.

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The controversy has also triggered a dispute between the GCDA and the contractor, Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society (TDLC).

The society has alleged that the GCDA reduced the project budget from ₹20 cr to ₹14.5 cr and removed several essential engineering components, including window sunshades and protective roof sheeting.

The VACB is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the construction, alleged cost reductions, execution quality and clearances granted by the authorities.