Kochi: The demolition of the structurally unsafe Chander Kunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island in Kochi’s Vyttila is set to enter its final phase, with the formal handover of 208 flats in towers ‘B’ and ‘C’ to the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) beginning on Monday, October 5.

The 208 apartments in the twin towers have remained vacant for months after residents were evacuated. The handover is expected to be completed within a fortnight under the supervision of the Kanayannur tahsildar.

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The district collector's oversight committee finalised the schedule at a meeting on Thursday. It was the first meeting after the Kerala High Court last month dismissed a petition filed by Tamil Nadu-based P K Unique Project Limited, one of the bidders for the demolition contract. The company had challenged the committee’s decision to award the demolition contract to Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which had demolished three of the four apartments in Maradu in 2020.

With the legal hurdle cleared, the administration has now shifted its focus to handing over the two towers for demolition. However, the process has led to differences between resident representatives and AWHO over who should take custody of the buildings.

Sources said the AWHO had initially sought to have the keys and custody of the flats handed over directly to the tahsildar. The apartment owners opposed the move, insisting that the physical handover be made to AWHO. The residents said this was necessary to ensure that the housing agency remained accountable for the towers and their eventual reconstruction after demolition.

The Chander Kunj Army Towers Apartment Owners Association (CATAOA) has begun serving notices to owners to complete the required formalities either in person or through authorised representatives.

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Meanwhile, Edifice Engineering and its authorised vendors will begin preliminary studies at the site on Saturday. The two towers are expected to be brought down through controlled implosions, with each demolition taking only a few seconds. However, preparations before the blasts and removal and management of the debris are expected to take around six months.

The Chander Kunj complex was handed over to residents in 2018 and was intended as a retirement home for defence personnel and their families. The buildings soon developed serious structural problems, including concrete distress and corrosion, forcing residents to vacate their homes.

Contractual issues also delayed the demolition process. AWHO had initially declined to sign the demolition agreement. The district administration subsequently directed the organisation to deposit the entire demolition cost of ₹9.60 crore, plus GST, in an escrow account.

AWHO has since complied with the direction. The Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) will now execute the demolition agreement with Edifice Engineering.

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“The sub-committee chaired by the Fort Kochi RDO will finalise the draft agreement next week. Also, a safety assessment to verify the habitability of Tower ‘A’ will be conducted,” an official in the committee said.

The administration will also soon float a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint a Project Management Consultant to reconstruct the complex.

Meanwhile, financial concerns continue to trouble the displaced residents. The collector’s committee has decided in principle to approach the Supreme Court seeking a direction to AWHO to release alternate accommodation allowances to 24 owners who have not received any rent so far. Those receiving rent payments also complain of delays and irregular disbursements.

“Rent disbursement has become completely erratic. While some initial payments were made, many of us are now left waiting. I am yet to receive the rent for August and September,” said Colonel Ciby George (retd), an affected owner.

He also pointed out that the annual rent revisions stipulated in the tenancy agreements have not been implemented.