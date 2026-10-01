Key events in Kerala on Oct 1: Minister K Muraleedharan to felicitate senior citizens on World Elders Day
Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K. Muralidharan to inaugurate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District
Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K. Muralidharan to inaugurate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District
Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K. Muralidharan to inaugurate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K Muraleedharan to inaugurate National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am
- Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister PK Kunhalikutty to deliver the CH Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District Committee. 3:30 pm
- Kavalakulam Happy Home: Minister K Muraleedharan to attend the World Elders Day observance and felicitation of senior citizens, hosted by the Elders Welfare Association. 10:00 am
- Manaveeyam Veethi: Mayor VV Rajesh to inaugurate the ISKCON Vegetarian Food Fest
- Press Club: MP Adoor Prakash to attend the Senior Citizens Day organised by the Senior Citizens Congress State Committee. 3:30 pm
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College: Commemoration of the birth anniversary of Mridangam maestro Mavelikkara Krishnankutty Nair. 5:30 pm
- Karamana Nedungad Vayovedi: Elders Day Celebration. 3:00 pm
- Thycaud Ganesham: K.S. Harishankar's music concert as part of the Surya Festival. 6:45 pm
- Karyavattom Govt. College Auditorium: Blood donation camp by the NSS Unit. 10:00 am
- Palayam LIC Agents' Organisation Central Committee Hall: LICAOI Women's Convention. 10:30 pm
Kollam
- Kollam Press Club Hall: Book Launch and Discussion, 2:00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Baker Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School: Inauguration of the 'Gandhi Darshan 26' photo exhibition. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will inaugurate at 10:00 am.
- Vadavathoor Girideepam Bethany Central School: Valedictory session and prize distribution of 'Bhavasudha', the cultural festival of CBSE schools. Featuring Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Scriptwriter Abhilash Pillai, and Playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi at 6:00 pm.
- Channanikkad Pandavarkulam M.M. Public Library Hall: World Senior Citizens' Day observance. Public meeting inauguration at 10:00 am, cultural programs at 2:00 pm.
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library Hall: German Film Festival, jointly organised by Metro Film Society and Changampuzha Memorial Library. Inauguration by screenwriter Jose Paul – 6:00 pm.
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: International Day of Older Persons celebration, Gandhi Jayanti remembrance, and a medical camp, jointly organised by Gandhi Peace Foundation and Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendram. Mayor V.K. Minimol – 10:00 am.
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Annie Besant's birth anniversary celebration – 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Senior Citizens' Festival organised by Edappally Senior Citizen Forum. Inauguration – 5:00 pm, Cultural Programs – 5:30 pm.
- Kadavanthra Rally Labs: Inauguration of the National Pickleball Championship. Hibi Eden MP, Uma Thomas MLA – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Chinthavalappu Roshi Special School: The Special School District Arts Festival, jointly organised by the General Education Department and Roshi Special School. Inaugurated by VK Fyzl Babu MLA at 9:30 am.
- BEM Girls School: "Mahatma Adaram" (Homage to Mahatma) event, organised by the Lions Club of Calicut East. Inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 10:30 am.
- Athanickal Thayatt Bhavan: Presentation of the Mahatma Puraskaram (Mahatma Award), instituted by Bapuji Trust Balussery, to freedom fighter Thayatt Balan. Presented by MP Abdussamad Samadani MP at 2.00 pm.
- BEM School Auditorium: Inauguration of the 'Toofan Action Plan' by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 2.00 pm. This initiative, under the leadership of the BEM Community, is in connection with the 'Toofan – The Narco Hunt' project.
- Malabar Palace: Book launch of "Franchise Business – What? Why? How?", authored by Dr Deepak Padiyath, at 3:30 pm.
- New Bus Stand Vicinity: Blood Donation Pledge, organised by the Kerala Blood Donors Forum, at 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: 'Devaloka Rathamayi' (With the Divine Chariot), a musical program organised by Sangeetha Kootayma (Music Collective), at 6:00 pm.
- BMH Blood Centre:Voluntary Blood Donation Camp, on the occasion of National Blood Donation Day, starting at 9:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Art Exhibition, organised by Anaswara Chithrakala Vidyalayam (Anaswara School of Art). Inaugurated by Artist Madanan at 11:00 am.