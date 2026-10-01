Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K. Muralidharan to inaugurate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District

Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K. Muralidharan to inaugurate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District

Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud Police Training College: Minister K. Muralidharan to inaugurate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance. 11:00 am Nandavanam Panakkad Hall: Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial Lecture, organised by the Muslim League District