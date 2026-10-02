Iritty: In the courtyard of Devika's home in Nidiyodi, Kannur, which she had left six months ago, her family and locals gathered with sorrow on Thursday at 10:30 am, waiting to witness her last rites online.

Devika (22), daughter of Prakasan and Beena from Nidiyodi, died in Japan on August 2 after being hit by a train. She was working as a nursing caregiver. It was not possible to repatriate her body or for the family to travel to Japan to perform the final rituals.



Following the intervention of MLA Sajeev Joseph, the Indian Embassy, and Norka Roots, the last rites were conducted in Japan as per the family's wishes. Office bearers of the Malayali Association took the initiative to perform the ceremonies according to tradition.



MLA Sajeev Joseph also witnessed the rites online. The rituals were performed by office bearers of the Malayali Association on behalf of the family members. Ajay, Anil Raj, Babu Koshy, and Jishnu Madhav, representing the Malayali community in Japan, along with officials from the Indian Embassy, also participated.

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Prajilal performed the rites under the officiation of priest Vikas Viswambhar. Efforts are underway to bring her ashes home via Norka Roots.