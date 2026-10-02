Edakkara: The bus departed from Kalpetta as usual. While it was a routine KSRTC trip, yesterday's journey held a unique and unforgettable significance for one father and son duo. Son Adarsh K. Gireesh was behind the wheel, while his father, Kuruparamban Gireesh (54), served as the conductor. The two arrived for duty together on the RPM 769 KSRTC bus, which operates on the Kalpetta–Thrissur route.

For Gireesh, a native of Padinjarathara in Wayanad, who has served as a KSRTC conductor for 28 years, witnessing his son in the driver's seat was a moment of immense pride. Adarsh joined KSRTC just four months ago, securing a temporary appointment through the Employment Exchange. Both Adarsh, who is qualified as a driver-cum-conductor, and his father Gireesh are staff members at the Kalpetta depot. Yesterday, with no other driver available for the service, Adarsh seized the opportunity to take the wheel. This marked the first time the father and son, both from the same depot, were assigned to the same service together.

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The bus set off from Kalpetta at 5:30 am, navigating the winding roads and steep ascents and descents of the Nadukani Pass before reaching Thrissur. Amidst the bustling passengers, the father diligently issued tickets, while his son carefully steered the bus from the front. The bus arrived back in Kalpetta around 8:30 pm.