The Cantonment Police on Friday booked CPM MLA V Joy and State Committee Member Kadakampally Surendran for allegedly issuing death threats to Cantonment CI Satheesh Kumar and SI Gokul during a protest march on Thursday.

The duo were booked under Sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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The action came after Joy allegedly issued an open death threat to Gokul during a Secretariat march organised by the CPM. The protest was organised by the CPM and SFI district committees, demanding disciplinary action against Satheesh Kumar and Gokul, alleging that the two officers had entered the University Men's Hostel on Wednesday night and assaulted SFI activists.

According to the FIR, Kadakampally and Joy were accompanied by around 200 CPM activists during the march. "While addressing the gathering, Joy allegedly delivered a provocative and inflammatory speech with the deliberate intention of inciting violence and killing police officers," the FIR stated.

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During the speech, Joy allegedly said that "a murder would be committed", which provoked the activists to cause disruptions.

Subsequently, Kadakampally allegedly said that "Cantonment SHO Satheesh Kumar and SI Gokul will be finished when they go home after finishing their midnight duty, without being able to even cuddle their children."

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Following the incident, state-level SFI leaders also allegedly issued public threats to confront the two police officers on the streets. The alleged threats, along with widespread cyber attacks targeting the officers, have prompted the police to significantly tighten security at the private residence of Cantonment Inspector Satheesh at Myladi in Kattakada.

However, speaking to Manorama News on Friday, Joy denied making any such threat.