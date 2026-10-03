Chengannur: Residents are raising concerns that no action has been taken to repair the high-mast light at ITI Junction, even months after it collapsed.

The light, which had been installed at the busy junction on MC Road, toppled down months ago, plunging the area into darkness. Currently, only the massive pole where the light was once mounted remains. With a liquor outlet operating nearby, the area experiences significant traffic congestion.

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As the area is shrouded in darkness, crossing the road has become perilous. The only sources of light are vehicle headlamps and the illumination from nearby shops. Locals are demanding the immediate restoration of the light.

Furthermore, there are complaints of inadequate lighting in several stretches of MC Road. It is also alleged that the solar lamps installed by KSTP have become mere showpieces in many locations, with their batteries no longer functioning. Despite initial discussions about installing LED lights, no concrete steps have been taken.