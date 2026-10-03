Thiruvananthapuram: The Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail project is facing uncertainty as the state government’s decision on arranging its share of the project cost continues to be delayed.

Kerala had earlier informed the Centre that half of the project cost would be raised through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). However, the funding plan has come under a cloud following the change in government and the appointment of a committee to examine the functioning of KIIFB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the government is considering alternative sources to mobilise the required funds, a final decision has not yet been taken.

Kerala is required to provide around ₹1,900 crore as its share of the project cost. The Railways has asked the state to use this amount primarily for land acquisition. Since compensation to landowners is expected to be paid only after the land acquisition procedures are completed towards the end of next year, the state can release the amount in instalments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the ₹1,900 crore, around ₹1,300 crore is required for land acquisition. The proposed funding plan envisages allocating ₹300 crore each during the first two years, followed by further allocations during 2028–29.

Meanwhile, the Railways is examining whether land acquisition can be completed at least up to Thodupuzha in the first phase of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delay has drawn criticism from UDF MPs representing constituencies along the proposed rail route. The MPs had earlier written to the Chief Minister, highlighting the delay in taking a decision on the state’s share.

The Angamaly-Erumeli railway project had figured prominently in election campaigns in the regions through which the proposed line passes. With the state’s funding decision still pending, concerns have resurfaced over the pace of the long-awaited project.