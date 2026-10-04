Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP P Vijayan has directed Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Arul B R Krishna to conduct an inquiry against G Gokul, SI at Cantonment Police Station, after a clip of a mobile phone conversation in which he allegedly threatens an SFI leader was released.

In the audio clip released by SFI on Saturday, a voice, purportedly of Gokul, could be heard threatening the students’ organisation’s Thiruvananthapuram district M A Nandan, “if you march to my house, I will pick you up from your party office.”

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SFI and DYFI had announced a march to the houses of Gokul and Cantonment CI Satheesh Kumar in protest against the lathi-charge by the police during the violence in the capital on Wednesday. The audio clip was released by SFI leaders during a news conference held prior to the march.

The CPM also alleged that Satheesh and Gokul were the police officers who entered the Kerala University Men’s Hostel on Wednesday night and thrashed SFI activists. A Secretariat march was organised by SFI and the CPM district committee seeking action against the two police officers. Meanwhile, a massive cyber attack was launched against Satheesh and Gokul. CPM district secretary V Joy also issued a public death threat against Gokul, creating another controversy.

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The CPM has decided to organise serial marches led by multiple organisations to the houses of the two police officers until the Home Department takes disciplinary action against the two officers. DYFI took out a march to Gokul’s house at Pottakuzhi, Pattom on Saturday, in which provocative banners were displayed. The march was blocked by the police near the house with barricades.

“We will conduct a march to the SI’s house at Pattom on Sunday morning and to the CI’s house in Kattakkada in the evening,” said an SFI leader on Saturday.