Palakkad: The CPM has removed EN Suresh Babu as its Palakkad district secretary following a complaint by a woman lawyer. V Chenthamarakshan has been appointed as his successor. The party took the decision at an extended district committee meeting on Sunday.

The move came after the woman lawyer submitted digital evidence directly to the CPM state leadership and warned of legal action if the party failed to act. The leadership subsequently sought Suresh Babu’s resignation from the post.

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Suresh Babu, however, maintained that he stepped down voluntarily, citing personal reasons. Chenthamarakshan told the media that the party had not officially received any complaint against his predecessor.

The district committee meeting also saw strong criticism of Suresh Babu’s leadership and the district unit’s handling of factionalism and rebel activity. Members attributed the party’s defeats in Chittur, Kongad and Thrithala in the recent Assembly election to organisational lapses and unresolved local disputes.

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The CPM’s vote share in the district fell by more than 67,000 votes compared with the 2021 Assembly election. In Chittur, members cited rebel activity in Kozhinjampara and vote losses in Nallepilly and Peruvemba. Local disputes and organisational issues were also raised in connection with the defeats in Kongad and Thrithala.

As part of the organisational changes, eight new members were inducted into the district committee, while six area secretaries were made special invitees.