Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided against rushing into a decision on implementing the PM SHRI scheme in the state. Since the state cannot withdraw from the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the previous LDF government, the UDF government had decided from the outset to implement the scheme with conditions aimed at safeguarding the state's interests.

The submission of the report by the four-member Cabinet subcommittee appointed for the purpose has been put on hold. With opposition to the scheme persisting, including within the Muslim League, there is an understanding that no further steps need to be taken for now. It has also been decided that the government can move forward only if necessary and after reaching a political consensus.

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The Cabinet subcommittee, headed by Education Minister N Shamsudeen and comprising ministers P C Vishnunath, M Liju and Roji M John, had met twice. Shamsudeen had earlier said that the committee would submit its report after meeting once more. However, there is now an understanding at the front level that there is no need to rush into holding the meeting or submitting the report.

There are also no other government-level discussions on the issue at present. Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Education Minister N Shamsudeen have clarified that reports claiming that the two had held discussions and taken a final decision to abandon the scheme are not true.