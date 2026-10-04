Kochi: Pulitzer Prize winner Cristina Rivera Garza and acclaimed Palestinian novelist Adania Shibli will be among the writers participating in the third edition of Manorama Hortus, Kerala’s global cultural festival.

The works of both writers closely align with the central theme of this year’s Hortus festival, ‘Life Up Close’.

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Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza is a novelist, poet, essayist and researcher. She won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for her book 'Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice'. Based on the life of her sister, who was killed in 1990, the book is also a quest for justice against femicide and violence against women.

Adania Shibli is a prominent voice in contemporary Palestinian literature, known for her stark portrayals of occupation and displacement. Her acclaimed novel Minor Detail was longlisted for the International Booker Prize.

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The third edition of Hortus will be held at Kochi’s Subhash Park from December 3 to 6.