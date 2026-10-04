Alappuzha: The KSRTC Mobility Hub project, designed to connect the boat jetty and the KSRTC bus stand, has failed to get off the ground despite being inaugurated twice. A temporary garage built at Valavanadu for ₹7 crore now serves as a haven for anti-social elements. It remains entirely uncertain whether the KSRTC Mobility Hub, once touted as a crowning glory for the city, will ever see its construction begin.

The project was first announced in the 2016 state budget with an allocation of 400 crore rupees. Ministers attended for inaugurations on two separate occasions. Inkel undertook the contract and proceeded to demolish the KSRTC depot's garage. Four pilings were completed at the site, and then all work came to a grinding halt.

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During the tenure of Thomas Isaac as minister, 7 acres of land belonging to the National Housing Board at Valavanadu was leased for 25 years. A garage was constructed there at a cost of 7 crore rupees. After lying unused for six years, this garage has now transformed into a den for anti-social elements.

The building and its equipment have fallen into disrepair, with much of it stolen. This derelict site poses a threat to the nearby primary health center and local residents. Six months ago, the garage caught fire on two separate occasions. It is now completely overgrown with vegetation.

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Alappuzha is a small town, characterized by its fragmented land parcels along the banks of canals. The true beauty of this city lies in its quaint, small-town charm. The priority should be to renovate the existing bus stand, ensuring comfortable seating and other essential facilities for passengers. Mega-projects costing crores of rupees are simply irrelevant at this juncture. Minister C P John