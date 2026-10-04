Wayanad: A drunken quarrel between neighbours turned violent, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured at Anappara near Pulpally in Wayanad. The incident took place on Saturday night, and one of the injured died towards noon on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Laiju, 46, a native of Koodathayi near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district. He died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, around noon on Sunday.

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According to the police, Laiju had sustained injuries to his neck and back. The other injured person has been identified as Shafeeq Abdul Salam, 35, a native of Thazhava in Kollam district. He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, when four persons who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol got into a quarrel at their rented accommodation, police said. The quarrel subsequently turned violent, and two of them were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

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Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed Laiju and Shafeeq to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady. As Laiju's condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, later that night. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The Pulpally police have taken two people into custody in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Paneer Selvam, 58, and Shekhar, 63, both natives of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. An interrogation of the accused is underway, and the arrests of both are likely, police said. Police also registered the statements of neighbours, local people and other witnesses.

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Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the quarrel and the subsequent assault. Further details regarding the exact sequence of events and the role of those taken into custody are awaited.