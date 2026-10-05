Ambalapuzha: Vibha, an ASHA worker attached to the Purakkad Community Health Centre, emerged as the winner of a cleanliness competition organised for homemakers as part of the monsoon sanitation project.

The competition, titled ‘Civic Sense’, was organised by the Purakkad Community Health Centre to encourage households to adopt better waste-management practices and maintain clean surroundings. The prize money was jointly contributed by the doctors and staff of the health centre.

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The competition began on June 1, with 115 homemakers taking part. Participants were evaluated on four key criteria: handing over plastic waste to the Haritha Karma Sena, managing biodegradable waste through methods such as pipe composting, ring composting, bio-bins, Bokashi buckets or biogas plants, preparing dry-leaf compost without burning leaves, and keeping public spaces around their homes clean.

After the initial evaluation, 16 participants were selected as finalists. The winner was chosen through a lucky draw held during a ceremony at the Purakkad Community Health Centre on Gandhi Jayanti.

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MLA G. Sudhakaran drew the winning lot, with Vibha emerging as the winner. He presented the prize to her at the function.

Purakkad Panchayat president Rahumath Hameed presided over the ceremony. Block Panchayat president Maneesh M. Purakkad, District Panchayat member A.R. Kannan, Panchayat members Sulekha Babu and Beena, Medical Officers Dr. Shibu Sukumaran and Dr. Harishankar, and Health Inspector Jinu Bhaskaran also spoke at the event.

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The initiative aimed to promote responsible waste management and encourage households to take an active role in keeping their homes and public surroundings clean.