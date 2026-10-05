A prime BSNL property located on the Keloth-Thayineri Link Road in Payyannur town continues to fall into complete ruin due to sheer official neglect. The building has remained shut for over two decades, right from the period when the erstwhile Telecom Department transitioned into Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The decline began when technological shifts rendered the facility obsolete. With coaxial cables being phased out of BSNL’s internet ecosystem, the operational relevance of the office quickly faded. Although a senior engineer continued to run basic operations from the premises for a brief transitional period, the facility was eventually locked up and entirely forgotten.

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Over the years, the untended compound has transformed into a miniature wilderness. Local residents have frequently raised alarms over the thick undergrowth, which has become a breeding ground for snakes. Following persistent complaints from neighbours regarding the safety hazard, BSNL authorities recently reconstructed the boundary wall. However, the building itself remains in a state of advanced dilapidation.

A potential new lease of life

There may still be hope for the crumbling structure. The Centre had previously expressed interest in establishing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) office in Payyannur, contingent on the availability of suitable space. Locals and community leaders are now urging the administration to seize this opportunity. By renovating and repurposing this idle BSNL building, the government can save a valuable public asset from total collapse while securing a strategic location for the proposed IB office.