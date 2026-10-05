Kozhikode Cyberpark is set for a massive technological leap with the official launch of construction for the ₹600 crore HiLITE Cyber Tower, a state-of-the-art IT hub by the HiLITE Group. Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the construction of this Grade A commercial development, which marks a significant milestone in Malabar's growing digital landscape.

Spanning 2.5 acres, the nine lakh square feet Grade A commercial tower is part of HiLITE Group's vision to develop 12 million square feet of premium office spaces in the coming years. Designed with global business standards in mind, the project aims to establish Kozhikode as a premier technology destination alongside Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

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Kerala's tech vision for 2030

"Our vision is to reimagine Kerala by prioritising innovation and emerging technologies," Satheesan said during his inaugural address. He praised the HiLITE Group and its chairman, P Sulaiman, for driving forward-thinking initiatives that align with the state's growth objectives. By 2030, with the completion of major commercial developments totalling 50 million square feet across the state, Kerala hopes to create over two lakh new job opportunities, elevating its standing as a major IT destination.

The Chief Minister added that world-class facilities like the HiLITE Cyber Tower would allow the state to showcase its highly skilled, cost-effective talent pool to global enterprises. He assured full government support for initiatives that foster regional growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

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A massive boost for Malabar's economy

IT and Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty highlighted that the state remains dedicated to supporting developers and investors who contribute to regional progress. "Just as Technopark transformed Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark redefined Kochi, Kozhikode is undoubtedly on its way to becoming Kerala's next major IT destination," Kunhalikutty remarked, expressing absolute confidence in HiLITE Group's capability to deliver the project on schedule.

Built with an investment of ₹600 crore, the tower is custom-designed to accommodate multinational corporations, high-growth startups, and specialised research and development centres. Beyond accelerating the real estate and tech ecosystem in Malabar, the project is projected to create more than 10,000 direct IT jobs. The developer anticipates complete pre-leasing of the property well before its scheduled completion in two years.

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Attracting global business and local talent

Reflecting on the vision behind the development, HiLITE Group chairman P Sulaiman noted that global cities attract talent because of the superior opportunities and infrastructure they offer. "Our goal is to build a modern Kerala that provides its citizens with world-class careers and lives, whilst attracting international talent and businesses. We want Kerala to be defined not just by what it is known for today, but by what it can offer the world tomorrow," he said.

HiLITE Group CEO Ajil Mohamed added, "Technology is redefining how we work, build businesses, and create opportunities. Kerala has the potential to compete globally, provided we offer the right ecosystem for companies to thrive. The Hilite Cyber Tower is a step towards building that future."

Sustainable architecture and state-wide expansion

The upcoming Grade A building is designed following stringent green building norms, emphasising energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure. This launch is a continuation of HiLITE Group's expanding footprint across Kerala. Apart from the ongoing construction of the HiLITE Cyber Hub in Kozhikode, the group recently laid the foundation stone for 'U Hub Trivandrum', its premier branded IT park inside Technopark Phase III.

Minister AP Anil Kumar, MK Raghavan MP, MLAs Faisal Babu, MA Razak Master, K Pravin Kumar, K Jayanth and PMA Sameer, Electronics and Information Technology Special Secretary Sriram Sambasiva Rao, Infopark and Cyberpark Kozhikode CEO Susanth Kurunthil and others were present.