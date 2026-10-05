Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are intensifying across the country, the investigation being launched by the Kerala government against him is likely to become a topic of discussion in national politics. The case will lend momentum to the protests being led by the Congress and Opposition parties, which have put Gyanesh Kumar in the dock over allegations of electoral manipulation.

The move also marks the Kerala government’s declaration that it is ready to be at the forefront of the Opposition’s campaign against Gyanesh Kumar.

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Although investigating an incident that took place 20 years ago and tracing records related to it would be difficult, registering a vigilance case against Gyanesh Kumar after the preliminary inquiry could have major repercussions at the national level.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Chief Minister V D Satheesan discussed the matter soon after a Congress leader filed a complaint against Gyanesh Kumar. Legal advice was sought, and it was confirmed that there were no obstacles to conducting an investigation. Prosecution Director General T Asaf Ali gave legal advice stating that a case could be registered on charges including abetment of suicide, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment, and corruption, which carries a maximum punishment of seven years.

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The legal advice also states that there is no bar on conducting a further investigation even if an earlier probe had been closed. It further states that a case of abetment of suicide can be registered and investigated since Gyanesh Kumar’s name figures in the suicide note.

Abetment of suicide must be investigated: MK Muneer

Former Public Works Minister MK Muneer said Gyanesh Kumar should be investigated in connection with the allegations that surfaced regarding corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

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“Abetment of suicide should also be part of the investigation,” Muneer said. Gyanesh Kumar had taken charge only towards the end of his tenure as Public Works Minister, said Muneer, to whom the Vigilance Court later gave clean chit.

Stating that the engineer had died by suicide six months after the Left government came to power, Muneer alleged he alone had been investigated and dragged to court in connection with the KSTP corruption allegations.