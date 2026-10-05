Three days after an accident during the swimming competitions of the State School Sports Meet, the police are yet to register a case. Though the police could have initiated a suo motu case, they claim that no complaint has been received from anyone in connection with the incident.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm last Thursday during the swimming competitions of the State School Sports Meet when a falling tin sheet injured five student athletes and their parents at the Aquatic Complex indoor swimming pool.

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However, even three days after the incident, the Thrissur City Police have not registered a case. The police have reportedly justified the delay by saying that neither the injured nor the organisers have filed a complaint. There are allegations that political pressure may be behind the police's decision not to initiate a suo motu case, despite having the authority to do so.

Former minister K Rajan alleged that the conduct of the State School Sports Meet was deliberately undermined and that the Olympic-style model introduced by the LDF government had been dismantled. K Rajan also criticised the Sports Minister, who is in charge of Thrissur district, for taking the position that he had no responsibility for the incident.

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Rajan said the opposition would raise the issue in the Assembly, questioning the UDF government's decisions, which he alleged were taken by considering the interests of intermediaries.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of General Education and the Special Branch submitted reports to the government regarding the accident and the conduct of the sports meet. Despite receiving reports detailing several lapses, neither the government nor the Education and Sports Ministers have so far responded to the issue.

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Opposition parties and leaders have decided to intensify their protests while also seeking to turn the controversy surrounding the sports meet into a wider political issue. The DYFI and Minority Morcha also filed complaints with the Thrissur City Police Commissioner about the accident, but the police have not registered an FIR.