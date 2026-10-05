Pala: Adding a fresh dimension to the fashion aspirations of brides and grooms, the 'Bridal Luxe Fashion Show' was jointly organized by Bhima Jewellery, Swayamvara Silks, and Malayala Manorama. Held at Pala's Base Eleven Convention Centre, the show presented a visual feast of the latest trends in wedding attire and jewellery.

Noteworthy for its blend of traditional elegance and modern designs, the event saw attendance from prospective brides and grooms, along with their family members. Across three captivating rounds, the show highlighted traditional golden chokers and necklaces, alongside a dazzling array of diverse diamond jewelry.

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Distinctive jewelry pieces for grooms also garnered special attention, complementing the bridal collections. The first segment showcased ethnic bridal looks. The second round brought

North Indian wedding aesthetics to the ramp, featuring elaborate lehengas and sparkling diamond jewelry. The third round captivated with the grandeur and elegance of wedding gowns.

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Film stars Prachi Tehlan and Anju Krishna Ashok walked as showstoppers, while Sham Khan choreographed the event. In a lucky draw, two prospective couples won a Goa trip from Soman Leisure Tours and a complimentary wedding photoshoot from Elsol Creations.

Among those who attended were B Bindhumadhav, Chairman of Bhima Jewels; Abitha Sankaran, Director of Swayamvara Silks; Adv Sankarankutty Rajasekharan, Managing Director of Swayamvara Silks; Sanju Joseph, Managing Director of Base Eleven; Tinsu Mathew and Robin Antony, Managing Partners of Elsol Creations; social worker Nisha Jose K Mani; Varghese Chandy, Vice President - Marketing, Manorama; and Anoop Nair, Chief General Manager. The event also featured a captivating music show by singer Indulekha Warrier and a dynamic performance by the Thandav Dance Group.