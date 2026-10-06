Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Monday handed over to the government the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sponsorship fraud linked to the Argentina football team's visit to Kerala. The report, prepared by the SIT headed by ADGP P Vijayan, was handed over to the Home Department after examination by the DGP.

The key recommendation in the report is to register a case and conduct an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Sports Minister V V Abdurahiman and officials in connection with the Argentina team's visit to Kerala.

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If the government grants permission, an investigation against the former minister in the corruption case will begin immediately.

The SIT's preliminary investigation found that irregularities were committed under the leadership of the former minister in selecting the sponsor for the Argentina team's visit. The SIT also stated that the government suffered a financial loss running into crores of rupees after the Kaloor Stadium was handed over in violation of the rules.

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The report also points to alleged violations committed by C Sathypalan, who was Abdurahiman's private secretary, and U Sharafali, former president of the Kerala Sports Council.

The report recommends handing over the investigation into the financial irregularities allegedly committed by the sponsor, including money laundering transactions, to a central agency.