Edakkara: Rafeeq of Malappuram has kept the promise he made four years ago. A life-size statue of football legend Lionel Messi will be erected in Pothukallu Ambittanpotti market.

Illikkal Rafeeq had declared that if Argentina won the World Cup, he would install a full-body statue of Messi. The statue is now complete, and Rafeeq states that it cost approximately ₹six lakh. Footballer Asif Zaheer will unveil the statue on the 10th at 5 pm.

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Fans are gearing up to transform 'Messi's Arrival' into a grand football festival for the town. Preparations are also underway to adorn the market in Argentina's iconic blue and white colors.

Rafeeq's friends, including K S Muneer and Rasheedali, have been by his side in this endeavor from the outset. While many Argentina fans contributed financially, supporters of other teams also lent a hand. This collective effort, where fans set aside team loyalties to unite for the love of football, became a remarkable display of the town's passion for the sport.

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Shijo John, Rafeeq's friend and a native of Adimali Panickankudi, sculpted the statue. Shijo completed the work by renting a house in Pothukallu and residing there for about a month. With Shijo's artistry joining Rafeeq's dream, born out of his deep admiration for Messi, Ambittanpotti is set to receive a football monument that fans will cherish forever.