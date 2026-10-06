Alappuzha: Tourists visiting Alappuzha can now experience the serene beauty of the Vembanad Lake at dusk, thanks to a newly launched sunset cruise service by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD). The tourism initiative aims to showcase the picturesque backwaters and the unique rural charm of Kuttanad.

The service was officially inaugurated by G Sudhakaran MLA. Speaking at the launch event, he highlighted that the introduction of modern facilities in water transport aligns with changing times.

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"This sunset cruise will open up immense possibilities for the tourism sector in Alappuzha, giving travellers a splendid opportunity to enjoy the sunset and the rural charm of Kuttanad," he said. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by AD Thomas MLA. Other prominent attendees included SWTD Director Dr JO Arun, Ward Councillor MG Satheedevi, and SWTD Project Director MV Arun.

MLAs join the inaugural cruise

Following the formal launch, MLAs G Sudhakaran and AD Thomas joined passengers on the maiden voyage. Although the regular cruise is a two-hour experience, the inaugural run was a shorter 30-minute trip. Departing at 5:50 pm, the boat cruised up to Punchiri Jetty and returned by 6:20 pm. The chief guests spent time interacting with travellers, capturing photographs, and soaking in the evening beauty of the backwaters.

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Daily operations and route details

The full regular service commences immediately. The cruise will depart daily at 5:30 pm from Alappuzha and wind through the famous Punnamada Lake — the venue of the legendary Nehru Trophy Boat Race - passing through SAI, Mangalassery, Kuppapuram, and Punchiri Jetty, before returning to the dock at 7:30 pm.

Affordable luxury on the water

The popular 'See Kuttanad' passenger boat has been repurposed for this special sunset run. The double-decker vessel has a total capacity of 90 seats, including 30 premium seats on the upper deck. In an effort to keep tourism accessible, tickets are priced reasonably at ₹200 per person.

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This initiative has been implemented as part of the state government’s 100-day action programme. Travellers looking to experience the cruise can make enquiries and bookings by contacting 9400050326.