Thiruvalla: It was only when timber traders turned up asking if he was selling the wood that Varghese C Philipkutty realised several trees on his property had been felled without his knowledge.

According to Varghese, contractors engaged by the KSEB felled the trees as part of a 'touch pruning' exercise, even though the power line runs along the opposite side of the property. He alleges that instead of merely pruning branches within the prescribed 2.6-metre clearance from the boundary, the contractors felled trees from the base along a stretch of nearly 20 metres.

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The property, jointly owned by seven siblings, is currently involved in a court case, with the trees on the land, including their number, specifically marked in a court order. Varghese alleges that some of the trees listed in the order have also been felled and that some of the logs have been left blocking the entrance to the property.

The property, located in the Amalloor area of Thiruvalla municipality, falls under the KSEB’s Thottabhagam section office.

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In a complaint to the KSEB chief engineer, Varghese has listed two coconut trees, a white kongu, three jackfruit trees, teak, a tamarind tree, red sandalwood and a large rubber tree among those felled. He estimates the loss at around ₹1.5 lakh.

‘Touch pruning’ turns contentious in Thiruvalla

The incident has revived allegations of excessive tree felling during KSEB’s “touch pruning” drives in Thiruvalla. Local residents allege that trees are often cut beyond the prescribed distance from power lines in the name of maintaining clearance and accuse contractors of threatening property owners who object.

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They also allege that timber traders arrive soon after the trees are felled to take them away for sale, fuelling suspicions of a network operating around such felling.

A similar instance of alleged illegal tree felling was reported in Kaviyoor around four months ago, with trees extensively cut down in areas under the Mallappally section. The felling eased temporarily after political parties staged protests.

KSEB denies excess tree felling

The KSEB, however, denied allegations of indiscriminate tree felling. The assistant executive engineer in Thiruvalla section office said the trees were cut only to the extent permitted under the prescribed norms.

The area frequently experienced power interruptions due to branches falling on power lines, the official said, adding that the KSEB had already received several complaints in this regard.The official also clarified that no trees had been completely felled during the operation.