Ernakulam: Sreeparvathy (71), a native of Thevara who was a shining star in Kathakali during her university days in her twenties, is returning to the Kathakali stage after a gap of half a century. Having stepped away from dance for 35 years after her marriage, she resumed her artistic journey 13 years ago with Mohiniyattam, prompted by her daughter Indu.

Sreeparvathy, at the age of 20, appearing on stage in the role of Poothana for the Kathakali 'Poothanamoksham'. (File photo)

Sreeparvathy yielded to Indu's firm insistence when, while taking her daughter for dance lessons, Indu declared she would only learn if her mother joined her. Thus, 12 years ago, they both began their Mohiniyattam training together.

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After becoming an active presence in Mohiniyattam, Sreeparvathy shared with her daughter her long-held desire to return to Kathakali, the beloved art form of her younger days. Consequently, a year ago, they both commenced Kathakali studies under the tutelage of Sadanam Vijayan. Sreeparvathy, residing at 'Indu's Home' in Thevara, credits the unwavering support of her daughter Indu and son Arjun for giving her the strength to pursue her studies.

Their Kathakali performance is scheduled for October 12 as part of the Navaratri celebrations at the Chottanikkara Temple. Both Sreeparvathy and her daughter will grace the stage in the *Purappad* segment, portraying Lord Krishna. They will be joined on stage by Dhanya, daughter-in-law of Mohiniyattam guru Kalavijayan.