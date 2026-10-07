The ₹30-crore Thiruvonam bumper winning ticket has been submitted through a bank in Kannur, but a Tamil Nadu native has now approached the police claiming that the ticket was bought by him and later went missing.

Meanwhile, the ticket, numbered TL 360615, was submitted along with the required documents through a bank in Kannur, Kerala State Lotteries Department Director K Imbasekhar said on Wednesday. The person who submitted it has requested anonymity.

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The department is conducting a detailed verification of the ticket and the documents before proceeding with the disbursal of the prize money, the director said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu native approached the District Police Chief, claiming that he had purchased the ticket more than a month ago from the Palakkad railway station. He said the ticket later went missing along with his purse.

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He has sought a police investigation into the matter. The man said his friends had purchased two tickets from the same place. While one carried the first-prize-winning number, the other won ₹2,000.

He also said he was told that the ticket he claimed to have purchased could be fake as its barcode could not be scanned. His friends questioned how one ticket bought from the same place could be genuine while the other was not.

(With PTI inputs)