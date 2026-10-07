CPM leader PK Sreemathy on Wednesday made scathing remarks, calling for action against those who harass women and asserting that this was part of the party’s legacy. She also warned that any thinking to the contrary was clouded by adversity.

The remarks, posted on Facebook without naming any specific individuals, come against the backdrop of the removal of the party’s Palakkad district secretary, EN Suresh Babu, following allegations of sexual misconduct, a claim that senior leaders are yet to confirm.

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In the Facebook post, Sreemathy said the party had a history of taking action against those who harass women. “Let me make one thing clear. The CPM has a tradition of taking stringent action against those who harass girls or women, irrespective of how influential or high-ranking they may be,” the post said.

She then asserted that those who had failed to remember this were being clouded in their judgement by their impending downfall. “If there are still people who have failed to remember this, all that can be said now is that ‘adversity kills intelligence ,’” she said.

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The remarks come amid the CPM’s recent setback in the Assembly polls and its subpar performance in the 2025 local body elections, which had culminated in a full-fledged course-correction exercise. However, the party continues to face criticism as senior leaders have refused to offer clarity on the exact circumstances that led to Babu’s removal.

The CPM removed Babu as its Palakkad district secretary following a complaint by a woman lawyer. The party took the decision at an extended district committee meeting on Sunday. The move came after the woman submitted digital evidence directly to the CPM state leadership and warned of legal action if the party failed to act. The leadership subsequently sought Suresh Babu’s resignation from the post.

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Sreemathy had earlier been on the panel constituted to probe sexual harassment allegations levelled against then-Shoranur MLA P K Sasi in 2018 by a woman DYFI leader. Sasi was subsequently ousted from the party.