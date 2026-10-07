Kakkanad: In a heartwarming demonstration of honesty, the staff and owner of a tea stall at the Kakkanad Civil Station in Kochi returned ₹70,000 that had been left behind on a table by an elderly couple.

The incident unfolded when the couple, who had just withdrawn their monthly pension from the government treasury, stopped by the tea stall for a quick break. While they were having tea, one of them suddenly felt dizzy and lightheaded. Seeing their distress, the tea stall owner, TM Nazar, a resident of Aluva near UC College, rushed to their aid. Nazar gently supported them and guided them to a nearby government office to rest and recover.

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In the midst of the confusion and anxiety over the sudden illness, the couple forgot the small package containing their pension money on the table. Once they felt better, they headed straight home, completely unaware that they had left their hard-earned savings behind.

It was only two hours later that Liji Shivakumar, an employee at the tea stall, noticed the unattended bundle sitting on the table. She immediately handed it over to Nazar, who opened the package to find ₹70,000 in cash. Realising that the money belonged to the elderly couple they had helped earlier, they kept it safe, hoping the couple would return.

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By evening, the couple realised they had misplaced their pension and frantically retraced their steps. They rushed back to the Kakkanad Collectorate tea stall in distress, where a relieved Nazar and Liji handed over the cash intact. The couple's relief was palpable as they thanked the duo for their outstanding integrity and kindness in returning the entire amount.