The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched its cargo service, transporting one tonne of mobile phones from Thiruvananthapuram to Aluva. Transport Minister CP John flagged off the service at a ceremony held at the Thiruvananthapuram Domestic Airport Cargo Terminal.

The inaugural service involved transporting mobile phones flown in from Delhi by Air India to Thiruvananthapuram Airport and then to Aluva in a KSRTC wet-leased truck.

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The project, included in the government’s 100-day action plan, marks a significant milestone in KSRTC’s history, CP John said at the event. The Minister also said KSRTC aims to build a fleet of more than 100 trucks in the future.

The cargo service, which begins with five vehicles in its initial phase, will be gradually expanded. The new initiative is expected to strengthen KSRTC’s existing logistics network and boost its non-ticket revenue.

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KSRTC ventured into the sector after studying successful cargo service models implemented by various state road transport corporations across the country to increase non-ticket revenue. The income generated through the service will be used to directly benefit KSRTC passengers. Currently, five wet-leased trucks are being deployed for the cargo operations. The Minister also said that Scorpion Kart Logistics and Cargo Kart Logistics are currently supporting the service.

Ward councillor Sheeba Patrick presided over the ceremony. KSRTC CMD Dr PS Pramoj Shankar, Chief Airport Officer PK Aju, Scorpion Logistics managing directors D Vijayan and Abhilash Vijayan, Asset Infrastructure Head KS Shibukumar, and Lead Cargo Head Sreedhar also attended the event.