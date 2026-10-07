Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to calculate electricity bills for this month based on average consumption in previous months due to the ongoing strike by meter readers. The board has also directed officials to make arrangements for consumers who wish to take their own meter readings.

Meanwhile, the KSEB distribution director has directed officials to issue notices to terminate the contracts of meter readers who have been on strike for a week. The director’s circular also states that the spot-billing machines issued to them must be retrieved immediately.