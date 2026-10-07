Kannur: A 39-year-old Theyyam artiste from Kannur has been arrested for allegedly recording a WhatsApp video call with a woman and threatening to share her intimate photographs and video unless she paid him money.

Pariyaram Police arrested Lijesh, a Theyyam artiste from Thimiri in Kannur's Alakode panchayat, on a complaint from a 42-year-old woman. She told police that Lijesh had been blackmailing her since October 6, 2025.

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Lijesh first befriended her, and then recorded her WhatsApp call with her consent. He then threatened to share the intimate images and video, demanding money from her.

When the woman refused his demand and cut him off, he allegedly continued to threaten her. He had also shared the video with some of his friends, following which the woman approached the police.

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Police have seized Lijesh’s mobile phone but are yet to send it for forensic examination, the sub-inspector said. There are no other complaints against him so far. The forensic report will help find out if he had recorded or shared intimate images or videos of other women, the officer said.

Police have taken the statement of one person who allegedly received the woman's video from Lijesh.

Lijesh was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.