Thiruvananthapuram: The winner of the ₹30-crore first prize in the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has submitted the winning ticket and required documents to the Kerala State Lotteries Department to claim the prize money.

The ticket, TL 360615, was submitted through a bank in Kannur, State Lottery Department Director K Imbasekhar said on Wednesday. The winner has expressed a wish to remain anonymous.

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The department is conducting a detailed verification of the ticket and the documents submitted along with it. Further steps to disburse the prize money will be taken after the verification is completed, the director said.

The department has also begun processing other winning Thiruvonam Bumper tickets for prize disbursal. Prize money will be released for tickets submitted either directly to the department or through banks along with the required documents.