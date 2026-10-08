Kozhikode:It was the end of an era for government administration in North Malabar as the region's last surviving official Ambassador car made its final journey to the Kozhikode Collectorate vehicle yard. Serving the Kozhikode Regional Information and Public Relations Department (PRD) for 15 years, the iconic white vehicle has officially retired from active service.

The emotional transition began when an official notification from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) arrived on the District Officer's phone, confirming that the vehicle's fitness certificate and registration term had expired. Driver Sarin Murali, who had lovingly maintained the vintage beauty, took the keys for one final ritual. He gave the majestic vehicle a thorough wash, polishing its classic bodywork before starting the engine for its final drive across the Collectorate premises.

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Recognising the historic value of the moment, the PRD staff, led by official photographer KV Sreejesh, captured the car's final moments on video. The touching farewell footage has since garnered significant attention on social media, striking a nostalgic chord with vintage car enthusiasts and locals alike.

A crowd magnet on Kerala roads

Even in its final years, the pristine Ambassador remained a massive head-turner. Kozhikode PRD Officer K Muhammad recalled how the car would routinely attract crowds whenever they stopped during official trips across the district. Passersby would eagerly line up to take selfies with the legendary vehicle. He also revealed that vintage enthusiasts, captivated by the car’s immaculate condition and timeless design, had frequently offered to buy it, bidding sums running into lakhs of rupees.