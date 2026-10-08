Planning to renovate your Kerala home or divide your property? Understanding local building regulations is crucial to avoid legal issues, fines, or having your permits cancelled. Here is a guide on rules regarding roofing sheets, plot divisions, and building permits in the state.

Selling a portion of your property? Inform the local body

If you sell or transfer a portion of your land after obtaining an approved building plan, you must notify the municipal or panchayat secretary immediately. Under Rule 19(5) of the Kerala building rules, failing to inform the authority after selling a part of the layout will render your existing building permit invalid. This is a critical step that many property owners overlook during land transactions.

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Development permit vs building permit: What is the difference?

A development permit is required for land development, redevelopment, or dividing a plot into smaller sub-plots. On the other hand, a building permit is specifically issued for the construction or reconstruction of a building. You do not always need both. While a plot subdivision definitely requires both permits, standard constructions where a separate development permit is not mandated can proceed with just a building permit. In such cases, the approval of the building permit implies that the development permission for that construction is also granted.

Does putting a roofing sheet on your terrace count as an extra floor?

This is a common question for homeowners looking to protect their terraces from Kerala's heavy rains. According to Rule 74, if your home is a single-family residential building with up to three storeys and a total height under 10m, you can install a sheet roof structure. However, it must not exceed a height of 2.4m and must remain completely open on all four sides. Under these conditions, the structure will not be treated as an additional floor, meaning you will not require extra permits for a new storey. But be careful: for commercial, multi-family, or any other category of buildings, a sheet roof structure is strictly considered an additional floor and requires formal official approval.

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Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on the Kerala Municipality Building Rules (KMBR 2019) and the Kerala Panchayat Building Rules (KPBR 2019). Homeowners are advised to consult local self-government authorities for specific case-by-case guidance.