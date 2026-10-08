Thrissur: The Nattika Toll Plaza witnessed mounting protests on Thursday as political parties and civic organisations demanded an immediate halt to fee collection, arguing that construction on the 53.8-km Kappirikkad–Kodungallur six-lane corridor is still incomplete. Toll collection began Thursday morning utilising cash counters and FASTag lane.

Party workers staged protests, temporarily halting operations and blocking vehicles. The situation grew tense during a standoff between a police team led by the Kodungallur DySP and workers, including local Congress leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur DCC President Jose Vallur said that collection is premature without fully functioning service lanes and amenities. "This is happening amidst deep corruption. We are not against toll collection, but we are objecting because there are no completed bridges, streetlights, or service roads," he said, pointing to recent accidents along the stretch.

Protesters highlighted several unfinished sections, including bridges at Chettuva, Orumanayur, Kandassankadavu, and Kodungallur, alongside critical approach roads near Edamuttam and Moonnupeedika, that threaten to trigger severe traffic congestion. Protesters also pointed to prior safety oversights at national highways which has resulted in fatal accidents, adding that motorists' safety must take be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Triprayar People’s Organisation is leading peaceful protests demanding a complete shutdown of the toll operations until infrastructure works are fully realised. CPI workers are set to hold a protest march at 4 pm on Thursday.