Motorists in Kerala with unpaid traffic fines have a golden opportunity to clear their record without burning a hole in their pocket. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has announced a limited-time amnesty scheme allowing vehicle owners to settle pending traffic violation challans by paying just half of the fine amount.

This initiative comes ahead of a major policy shift, as the department plans to strictly enforce a rule that blocks vehicle-related and driving licence services for individuals with outstanding challans. If you have pending fines, this is your final window to clear them before access to essential RTO services is restricted.

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Which challans are eligible for the discount?

This 50 per cent waiver applies to all traffic violation challans issued by either the MVD or the Kerala Police. Motorists can settle any challan generated before 31 March 2026 under this scheme. However, please note that this discount does not apply to cases where formal court proceedings have already commenced.

What is the deadline for this scheme?

This special discount window will open on 1 November 2026 and will remain active until 31 January 2027. Since the government plans to block essential services for non-compliant vehicles and drivers soon after, motorists are strongly advised to utilise this opportunity to settle their dues online or through designated counters.