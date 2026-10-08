Adding to the series of chaotic events that unfolded at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation this week, Mayor V V Rajesh on Thursday issued a defamation notice to LDF Parliamentary Party leader S P Deepak, who had alleged that Rajesh was involved in a conspiracy to forge BJP councillor K Sugathan's signature in the council attendance register.

The notice demands that Deepak pay ₹5,00,00,000 as compensation or face civil and criminal proceedings over the alleged damage caused by his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Museum police had booked Rajesh, Sugathan and the Corporation secretary based on a complaint filed by Deepak, who alleged that the trio had entered into a criminal conspiracy and that Sugathan's signature had been forged in the attendance register for Corporation council meetings held on February 26, March 11 and April 27. Sugathan was allegedly absent from the Corporation's proceedings on those dates.

The notice comes shortly after Deepak, speaking to the media, alleged that Sugathan's signature had been forged in an official document and called for Rajesh's resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice alleges that Deepak deliberately convened the press conference with the intention of defaming and dishonouring Rajesh in the eyes of the public.

"That on October 4, you, in reckless disregard of truth and propriety, uttered and disseminated a grievous allegation, accusing my client and his office of forging signatures. Such a charge, vile in its falsity and venomous in its intent, strikes at the very heart of my client's reputation and seeks to sully the sanctity of the mayoral chair," the notice states.

ADVERTISEMENT

It adds that the statements had negatively affected Rajesh's public standing, honour and dignity, as well as that of the Corporation he leads.

The notice subsequently threatened to initiate legal proceedings against Deepak unless he paid compensation of ₹5,00,00,000.

According to the notice, Rajesh had never endured any "blemish" or "stain" prior to the incident. "He has consistently led a spotless and unsullied political life, unmarred by scandal or reproach," it states.

Deepak, however, said that he has not recieved the notice letter.