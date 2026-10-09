Thrissur: The renovation of the centuries-old mural paintings surrounding the sanctum sanctorum of the Puthusseri Mithranandapuram Mahavishnu, Bhadrakali, and Ayyappa Temple has been completed.

The centuries-old murals surrounding the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of Pudussery Mithranandapuram Temple. (An old photograph)

Sastrasarman Prasad of Guruvayoor Brahmakulam Thottappaya Mana completed the renovation of the paintings in seven months, utilizing natural pigments. Prasad restored the colors of the paintings, which adorned 23 panels around the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

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The paintings were created using five colors: yellow, red, green, white, and black. The yellow and red pigments were derived from stones collected from the Kudajadri hill. Green was obtained by grinding blue indigo leaves, white by mixing tender coconut water with a lime solution, and black from oil soot (traditionally known as Kajal).

The Nethronmeelanam (ritual eye-opening) of the mural paintings and the dedication of the brass-clad Sopanam (sacred steps) will take place on October 11. Temple administrative committee officials N. S. Surendran, C. P. Mohandas, and P. Dhaneeshkumar announced that Thanthri Thiyyannoor Sankaranarayanan Unni Namboothirippad would perform the Nethronmeelanam at 10 AM, while Guruvayoor Devaswom Chairman A. V. Gopinath would dedicate the brass-clad Sopanam.