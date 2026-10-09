Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Friday, issuing a yellow alert in nine districts.

The alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours.

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Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned that surface winds could reach speeds of up to 50 kmph at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts.

The agency has also warned of possible lightning in several parts of the state.

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For Saturday, a yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.