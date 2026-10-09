Kakkanad: Municipal officials have demolished unauthorised food stalls, flagpoles, and advertisement boards across various locations, including Seaport-Airport Road and Civil Line Road. The demolition drive, dubbed an ‘operation,’ commenced at midnight on Wednesday and concluded yesterday morning. This intervention by the officials was in compliance with a High Court directive.

Squads comprising municipal staff systematically targeted and dismantled the food stalls along each road. Flagpoles, including those belonging to political parties, were also taken down. The bulk of the demolitions took place on roads such as Kakkanad-Pallikkara Road, NGO Quarters Road, and Athani Road. Fines were levied and notices issued to the operators of the removed food stalls. Political parties that had erected flagpoles on public thoroughfares without permission will also face penalties.

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Notices are also being served to those responsible for putting up unauthorised advertisement boards. Complaints had previously surfaced about illegal drug dealings allegedly taking place at these unauthorised food stalls.

The municipality proceeded with the demolition of stalls whose owners, despite multiple warnings, failed to remove them voluntarily. Furthermore, new stalls that had appeared in locations where previous demolitions were carried out by officials were also torn down yesterday. C S Shiju, Secretary In-charge, stated that squads would be deployed in the coming days to clear the remaining food stalls, flagpoles, and advertisement boards. The inspection drive is being expanded to include interior roads in all wards.