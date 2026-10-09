Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has formed a special task force to prevent domestic violence and ensure the safety of survivors. The initiative, named ‘Speak Up’, will be led by IG Ajeetha Begum. An order announcing the formation of the task force has been issued.

"Over the past seven years, 92 women have died in Kerala as a result of domestic violence. There are also women who do not file complaints out of fear. Speak Up is intended to prevent the recurrence of such abuse," Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday.

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The primary objectives of Speak Up are to prevent domestic abuse, provide survivors with legal assistance and counselling, and ensure access to safe accommodation and livelihood support.

A special control room will be set up to enable complaints to be registered quickly and assistance to be provided in a timely manner through a digital helpline, WhatsApp and a dedicated mobile app. Moving away from conventional procedures, police intervention will prioritise the privacy of survivors.

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IG Ajeetha Begum said Speak Up would provide a safe environment for people to share their complaints, much like they would confide in a sister or a friend.