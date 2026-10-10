Alappuzha: The opening of the Makkekadavu – Nerekadavu bridge will bring an end to the water transport services commuters have relied on to cross the backwaters for several years. It will also affect the boat services on the Water Transport Department's Thavanakkadavu – Vaikom ferry route.

For crossing the Makkekadavu – Nerekadavu backwater, traditional ferry boats were the initial mode of transport, providing a livelihood for numerous workers. In 2001, a raft service was introduced, followed later by a jankar (vehicle ferry). Currently, a raft service catering exclusively to two-wheelers is in operation, which will also cease once the bridge opens.

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To the south of Makkekadavu, four Water Transport Department boats operate on the Thavanakkadavu – Vaikom ferry route. The inauguration of the bridge might also lead to a decline in passengers there.

Commuters with vehicles, including those who currently park near Thavanakkadavu and then proceed by boat, will now use the Makkekadavu – Nerekadavu bridge. To the north of Makkekadavu, the Manappuram Chemmanakari ferry offers a raft service solely for two-wheelers. This route is also likely to experience a drop in passenger numbers once the bridge is opened.

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Once the bridge opens, residents from the Makkekadavu area will find their journey to Vaikom town reduced to merely about 5 kilometres. Conversely, reaching Cherthala town will still entail a journey of over 10 km.

K. Maniyan (67) from Makkekadavu Thekkeppulickal, who served as a ferryman transporting passengers across the Makkekadavu – Nerekadavu backwater, recounts that the initial fare was just 10 paise. By 2001, when that particular ferry service concluded, the fare had increased to one rupee. He started this work at the tender age of 13. Maniyan further states that they would safely transport a maximum of 11 people at a time in a single boat, which was propelled by rowing.